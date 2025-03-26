China glacier area don reduce by 26% since 1960 because of fast global warming. Dem talk say about 7,000 small glaciers don disappear finish, and di way glaciers dey melt don increase well well for recent years, na wetin official data wey dem release for March show.

Glaciers for di whole world dey disappear faster pass before, and di biggest glacier loss wey dem don record happen for di last three years, according to one UNESCO report.

As di important water towers dey reduce, e mean say freshwater go dey less available, and e fit cause more wahala for water resources. Environmental groups don warn say di way glaciers dey melt fit also bring new disaster risks.

China glaciers dey mostly for di west and north side of di kontri, for places like Tibet and Xinjiang, and di provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu, and Qinghai.

Data wey dem publish for March 21 for di website of di Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of di Chinese Academy of Sciences show say China total glacier area na about 46,000 square kilometres, with about 69,000 glaciers for 2020.

Dis one dey different from di 59,000 square kilometres and about 46,000 glaciers wey China get between 1960 and 1980, na wetin di study show.

To save di glaciers wey dey melt, China don dey use technology like snow blankets and artificial snow systems to slow down di melting process. Di Tibetan plateau dey known as di world Third Pole because of di plenty ice wey e get for di high-altitude wilderness.

Di serious ice loss, from Arctic to Alps, from South America to di Tibetan Plateau, go continue to increase as climate change dey make global temperature dey rise higher.

Dis one fit make economic, environmental, and social problems worse for di whole world as sea levels go rise and di important water sources go dey reduce, na wetin di UNESCO report talk.