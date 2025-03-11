Ghana Presido, John Mahama, waka go Burkina Faso on Monday as im finish im tour for di Alliance of Sahel States (AES) kontri dem.

Di visit wey Mahama do for Burkina Faso na afta im don first go Mali and Niger for weekend.

Mahama tok about how di kontri dem fit work together, grow dia economy, and handle di security wahala wey dey worry di Sahel region. Na wetin di official statement talk.

For Mali, Presido Mahama yarn say even though di AES kontri dem don comot from di Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), di "brotherly love" wey dey between dia people suppose still dey strong.

Im beg make di AES kontri dem and ECOWAS continue to dey do dialogue and find way to settle dia mata.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger na di kontri wey form di Alliance of Sahel States for September 2023, and dem officially comot from ECOWAS for January ending.

Di three kontri dem don agree say dem go gather 5,000 soldiers join body to fight di security wahala wey terrorist groups dey cause for di region.

Di military government dem still launch one common passport and dem get plan to start one joint web television channel to fight "disinformation."