UN 'dey happy wella' say Türkiye settle Ethiopia, Somalia palava
Di United Nations praise di pact wey Türkiye mediate between Somalia and Ethiopia to end dia differences.
Di deal between Ethiopia and Somalia don reach afta dem tok for Ankara on Wednesday night. / AA
25 Jenuwari 2025

Di UN hail agreement wey Türkiye mediate between Somalia and Ethiopia to settle dia differences.

"We dey happy well well for di announcement of di Ankara declaration between Ethiopia and Somalia under di leadership of Türkiye," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric tok during one press conference as e dey answer question from Anadolu about di new agreement.

E describe di agreement as "better move" wey dey show di spirit of "friendship" and "mutual respect." Dujarric tok say: "We dey look forward to di technical negotiations wey go start soon, and we dey hope say di process go get better result."

"We also wan thank Türkiye for di effort wey dem put to bring di two countries and dia leaders together, and for di support wey dem give for di agreement to work," e add.

'New beginning'

Dujarric tok say di UN dey ready to "help and support anyhow wey dem fit," and e note say "deep and serious differences" fit settle through dialogue but e need "political will."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan host Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for Ankara on Wednesday before di three leaders announce di Ankara Declaration.

"We don take di first step toward new beginning wey dey based on peace and cooperation between Somalia and Ethiopia," Erdogan tok for joint press conference for di Turkish capital.

Di two East African countries don dey get wahala since Ethiopia sign one agreement with Somalia breakaway region, Somaliland, on January 1 to use di Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye don dey work to settle di tension between di two countries.

