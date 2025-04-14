WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Man wey lead coup for Gabon, Nguema, win presidential election
Brice Oligui Nguema win di presidential election wey happun on Saturday with 90.35% of di votes wey dem cast, according to di provisional results.
Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema cast im vote on election day for Gabon. / Reuters
14 Eprel 2025

Brice Oligui Nguema, wey lead di coup for Gabon for August 2023, don win di presidential election wey dem do for Saturday wit 90.35% of di votes, according to wetin di interior minister for di Central African kontri tok on Sunday.

Dis result don confirm Nguema hold for power, 19 months afta di coup wey end di Bongo family rule wey don last for more than half a century for Gabon, wey be oil-producing kontri wey get population of about 2.5 million.

Di main pesin wey challenge Nguema for di eight-candidate race na Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, wey bin dey serve as prime minister under President Ali Bongo di time wey di coup happun.

Nze, wey be 57 years old, finish wit 3.02% of di total votes, according to di provisional results wey dem announce.

As change agent, Nguema dey campaign wit baseball cap wey carry im slogan "We Build Together," and im dey present himself as pesin wey wan fight di corrupt old leaders.

Im promise say im go diversify di economy wey dey depend on oil, and im go promote agriculture, industry, and tourism for di kontri wey about one-third of di population dey live for poverty.

Di turnout for di election na 70.40%, according to wetin di interior ministry tok, and e high pass di 56.65% wey cast dia votes for di August 2023 election wey lead to di coup.

For dat August election, dem announce say Bongo win for wetin for be im third term, but di opposition tok say di process no clean at all.

Na afta dem announce di results na im di coup happun.

