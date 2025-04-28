Bangladesh don gree for UN request to create humanitarian corridor for di border wey e get wit Myanmar Rakhine state, na wetin officials tok.

“UN wan create humanitarian corridor through Bangladesh to send humanitarian aid go Myanmar Rakhine state. Di transitional government don gree for di matter, but e get some conditions,” na wetin Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Towhid Hossain tok give reporters for Dhaka, di capital, on Sunday.

“E go be humanitarian passage. But we get some conditions. I no go fit talk di details. If dem meet di conditions, we go help,” Hossain add.

Hossain tok say di wahala for Myanmar dey affect Bangladesh interest because plenty people from Myanmar don run enter di country, and dem wan send dem back. “We go do wetin we need to do to send dem back,” e tok.

Bangladesh dey already host more than 1.3 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar for Cox’s Bazar. Dem run come after military wahala wey happen for August 2017.

Humanitarian crisis

Myanmar junta government don block all supplies to corner di Arakan Army rebel group for Rakhine state, and e don make di humanitarian crisis worse.

UN dey fear say famine fit happen for Rakhine, and dem don beg Bangladesh to allow corridor to deliver humanitarian aid.

Even though humanitarian corridors dey help ordinary people, sometimes criminals, rebels or terrorist groups fit use dem as safe route.

Di area sef dey known as one of di routes for cross-border crimes like drug and illegal arms trafficking.

Hossain tok say, “Di corridor na for goods; no be for weapons.”

E still tok say di Myanmar border wit Bangladesh dey under di control of non-state actor (di Arakan Army).

“Di Myanmar central government (junta) no get control for dia. So, for our own good, we no fit get any formal contact wit di non-state actors. But even if we wan dey isolated, we no fit,” e tok.

“So we go maintain di communication we need,” e add.