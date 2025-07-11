Tottenham Hotspur don complete one big signing, as dem finalize £55 million deal to carry Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United.

Dis move na one major transfer wey happen between two London clubs, as Spurs don secure one versatile attacker wey go boost dia squad.

Di North London club announce di transfer officially for dia social media page.

"We dey happy to announce say we don sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, but e still dey subject to work permit," Tottenham post for X.

Kudus, wey many clubs bin dey eye, including Chelsea and Newcastle, don gree to join Spurs with one six-year contract.

Di 25-year-old Ghana international make serious impact for West Ham since e join dem from Ajax for 2023. For di 65 Premier League matches wey e play for di Hammers, Kudus score 13 goals and give 12 assists, show say e sabi score and create chances.

West Ham United confirm di move for dia own statement wey dem post for X, but dem no talk how much di deal be.

"West Ham United fit confirm say Mohammed Kudus don complete transfer go Tottenham Hotspur for undisclosed fee," na wetin di statement talk.

Dis transaction na di first transfer between di two London rivals since Scott Parker waka go Spurs for 2011.

Spurs dey look for how dem go strengthen dia attack with player wey fit play any position for di front line, and Kudus fit do dis work well.

Mohammed Kudus don dey important for Ghana national team, wey dem dey call di Black Stars, since e first play for dem for 2019. E don represent Ghana for different levels, from U17 and U20, before e become key player for di senior team.

Kudus don play for plenty big tournaments and qualification matches with di Black Stars. E score for e first international match against South Africa for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on November 14, 2019.

E follow Ghana go di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. For di tournament, Kudus shine well as e score two goals for Ghana 3-2 win against South Korea. E also play for di 2023 Africa Cup of Nations for Ivory Coast, where e score two goals for di 2-2 draw against Egypt.