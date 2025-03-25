WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Number of DRC refugees wey dey enter Burundi don reach highest level
Di wahala wey don dey for eastern Congo for many years worse since January after M23 rebels carry di important city of Goma.
Burundi dey witness high influx of refugees wey dey enter dia kontri from DRC/Picha: Reuters
25 Machi 2025

Burundi dey see di biggest waka-waka of refugees wey dem don get for decades, as tens of thousands pipo dey run comot from di fight wey dey happen for eastern Congo, na wetin di U.N. World Food Program tok on Monday.

Di number of refugees wey dem don register wey need food help don double reach over 120,000 since January. Dis one na because Congo government soldiers dey fight rebels wey Rwanda dey back, and di rebels don hold two big cities, na wetin WFP tok for dia statement. Plenty of di refugees na women and pikin dem.

Di wahala wey don dey for eastern Congo for many years don worse since January, as M23 rebels carry di important city of Goma for hand. For February, dem still take di city of Bukavu, wey dey less than 30 miles from Burundi border.

Di presidents of Congo and Rwanda bin meet last week for Qatar for dia first face-to-face talk since di rebels take di cities.

M23 na one out of di about 100 armed groups wey dey fight for control for di area wey get plenty minerals. Di fight don cause one of di biggest humanitarian wahala for di world, as over 7 million pipo don lose dia homes over di years.

WFP warn say di money wey dem get to run dia work for Burundi don almost finish. Dem tok say di money fit finish by June, and if dem no see more help, dem fit stop to give food help from July or even before.

