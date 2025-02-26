Chile don declare state of emergency and curfew for plenty parts of di kontri, including di capital, Santiago, afta one big blackout wey dem tink say na electrical system failure cause am, na wetin di Interior Ministry tok.

"We go get curfew from 10 for night until six for morning," Carolina Toha, wey be di head of di ministry, tok dis one for press conference on Tuesday.

Afta di blackout happen, dem quickly evacuate subway services. Traffic light no dey work again, wey cause traffic wahala for di big cities for di kontri, but dem deploy electric buses to help people waka for town.

For social media, Ernesto Huber, wey be executive director of di National Electricity Coordinator, confirm say di blackout na because of fault for di power grid for Norte Chico, and dem dey work to bring back di light.

"Di disconnection of di 500 kV double circuit for di Norte Chico area, especially between di Vallenar and Coquimbo power stations, na im cause di wahala for di national electrical system, from Arica reach di Los Lagos region, wey make di whole kontri lose power," na wetin im tok.

Di blackout happen during one heat wave for Chile, and for small towns like Lo Barnechea, Talagante and La Florida, authorities don quickly arrange drinking water for di people.