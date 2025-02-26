WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Chile declare state of emergency afta big power blackout sweep di kontri
Di Interior Ministry say dem put curfew from 10 for night go reach 6 for morning afta di blackout make most part of di kontri dey dark.
Chile declare state of emergency afta big power blackout sweep di kontri
#NTV42: Chile face uncommon big blackout wey make dem evacuate Santiago metro / AFP
26 Februwari 2025

Chile don declare state of emergency and curfew for plenty parts of di kontri, including di capital, Santiago, afta one big blackout wey dem tink say na electrical system failure cause am, na wetin di Interior Ministry tok.

"We go get curfew from 10 for night until six for morning," Carolina Toha, wey be di head of di ministry, tok dis one for press conference on Tuesday.

Afta di blackout happen, dem quickly evacuate subway services. Traffic light no dey work again, wey cause traffic wahala for di big cities for di kontri, but dem deploy electric buses to help people waka for town.

For social media, Ernesto Huber, wey be executive director of di National Electricity Coordinator, confirm say di blackout na because of fault for di power grid for Norte Chico, and dem dey work to bring back di light.

"Di disconnection of di 500 kV double circuit for di Norte Chico area, especially between di Vallenar and Coquimbo power stations, na im cause di wahala for di national electrical system, from Arica reach di Los Lagos region, wey make di whole kontri lose power," na wetin im tok.

Di blackout happen during one heat wave for Chile, and for small towns like Lo Barnechea, Talagante and La Florida, authorities don quickly arrange drinking water for di people.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us