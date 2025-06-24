Iran Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, don talk say no formal agreement dey for ceasefire wit Israel, even though United States don claim say dem don reach truce.

“As e dey now, no 'agreement' dey for any ceasefire or make we stop military operations,” Araghchi tok for one post wey e put for X.

E still add say Iran military action na because of wetin Israel do, no be say Tehran wan start war.

Dis im tok come few hours after US President Donald Trump announce say both Israel and Iran don agree for one "complete and total" ceasefire after almost two weeks of fight wey dey escalate.

Araghchi tok say Iran go stop dia military response if Israel stop dia attack by 4:00 a.m. Tehran time (0030 GMT) on Tuesday.

“If di Israeli regime stop dia illegal aggression against di Iranian people... we no get any plan to continue our response after dat,” e tok.

But e still warn say di "final decision on di cessation of our military operations go dey made later."

For another post, Araghchi hail Iranian forces for di way dem dey continue dia operations “until di very last minute” and e tok say dem ready to defend di country “until dia last drop of blood.”

Di tok show say kasala still dey whether di ceasefire wey US announce don really dey in effect or if all di sides don agree.

As di ceasefire matter dey go on, Israel claim say Iran launch new missiles, while Iranian media report say Israel assassinate nuclear scientist Mohammad Reza Siddiqi.

12 days of fight wey dey escalate

Di wahala between Israel and Iran start on June 13 when Israel launch airstrikes for nuclear, military sites and civilians for Iran.

Di fight come worse when US forces join di Israeli attack over di weekend, target three major Iranian nuclear sites.

On Monday, Iran launch ballistic missiles go US military Al Udeid Air Base for Qatar as retaliation, wey come make people dey fear say di fight fit spread go di whole region.

Even though US and Israeli leaders dey talk say di ceasefire na turning point, Iranian officials dey take di matter slow, dey demand say make dem sure say Israeli strikes go stop before dem go stop dia own forces.