Fire spoil military weapons store for Nigeria
Statement wey Nigerian Army release on Wednesday evening tok say na hot weather cause di fire incident for Giwa Barracks for Maiduguri, Borno State.
Di fire come at a time wey Borno state for north-east Nigeria dey face threat from Boko Haram / Others
1 Me 2025

Nigerian Army don confirm say fire don burn one armory wey dey Giwa Barracks for Maiduguri, Borno State, wey dey northeast of di kontri.

For one statement wey Reuben Kovangiya, wey be acting deputy spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, release on Wednesday evening, e talk say di fire happen for “one of di armory wey dey Giwa Barracks.”

E still add say “di fire start because of di hot weather wey dey Maiduguri.”

But di statement talk say dem don quench di fire because of “di joint effort between Borno State Fire Service and other security agencies wey bring fire trucks.”

Reuben Kovangiya also tell people make dem no believe di tori say new attack don happen for Maiduguri and di surrounding areas.

E talk say dem don deploy Operation Hadin Kai soldiers go different corners of di town to make sure say bad people no use di opportunity take do thief-thief or any bad thing.

