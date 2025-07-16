WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Israel strike Syrian army headquarters for Damascus
Di Israeli attack come as dem dey continue to do oda strikes on Syrian forces for di southern city of Sweida.
Israel strike Syrian army headquarters for Damascus
Israel strike near defense ministry ifor Damascus / AFP
16 Julai 2025

Di Israeli army don tok say dem attack di gate wey dey lead to di Syrian army General Staff Complex for Damascus city.

"Few minutes ago, di (Israeli military) strike di entrance of di Syrian regime military headquarters for Damascus area inside Syria," na wetin Israeli statement talk on Wednesday.

Syrian state television report say two people wound for central Damascus, but dem no give di exact location.

Syrian TV still report say gunshot sound dey near di Syrian army General Staff Complex.

Israel Army Radio confirm di attack, dem talk say di strike target "Syrian army assets" for di area.

Israel also don talk say dem go send more soldiers go di security fence area for di border wey dem get with Syria.

Di attack happen shortly after Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, threaten say dem go continue to dey target Syrian forces if dem no commot from Sweida province, wey dey see kasala between di Druze and Bedouin communities.

Dis tori still dey develop, and we go update una as more information dey come.

