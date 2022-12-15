US President Joe Biden has formally endorsed the African Union joining the G20 group of large economies as a permanent member, part of Washington's efforts to reinvigorate ties with a region that has taken a back seat to other priorities in recent years.

Speaking at a US-Africa leaders summit event on Thursday, Biden said the United States is looking to increase collaboration in all areas.

"Africa belongs to the table in every room - in every room - where global challenges are being discussed, and in every institution where discussions are taking place," Biden said.

"It's been a long time in coming, but it's gonna come."

South Africa is currently the only G20 member from Africa. The African Union is made up of 55 member states.

African leaders from 49 countries and the African Union have gathered this week in Washington for a three-day summit that began on Tuesday, with a focus on the climate crisis, food security, trade partnerships and other issues.

Biden's remarks, and the summit, aim to position the United States as a partner to African countries amid competition with China, which has sought to expand its influence there by funding infrastructure projects on the continent and elsewhere.

Chinese trade with Africa is about four times that of the United States, and Beijing has become an important creditor by offering cheaper loans - often with opaque terms and collateral requirements - than Western lenders.

Seat at the table

Adding the African Union to the Group of 20 major economies will give one of the fastest-growing regions of the world a bigger voice in the body.

The G20 has set up a common framework for helping heavily indebted poor countries restructure their debt - much of which is held by China - but that process has moved at a glacial pace.

Having a seat at the table could help some African nations, many of which are not currently eligible for debt treatments under the G20 plan, advance their interests.

It will also give them a bigger say in key issues such as the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and climate crisis amid mounting frustration that rich countries are not taking enough responsibility for years of rampant fossil fuel usage that has contributed to global warming.

Biden on Thursday also said that he was eager to visit the African continent and that he was looking forward to seeing many of the leaders that attended the Washington summit in their own countries.

Financial aid

The summit is the first of its kind since one in 2014 under former President Barack Obama.

Obama's successor Donald Trump made little secret of his lack of interest in sub-Saharan Africa and was the first president in four decades not to visit while in office.

To kick it off, the Biden administration pledged $55 billion for food security, climate crisis, trade partnerships and other issues.

The United States on Thursday also said it would provide over $165 million to support elections and good governance in Africa next year, after Biden met with African leaders facing elections soon.

Biden also met on Wednesday with leaders of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria and Sierra Leone to discuss upcoming elections in the countries next year, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Biden's meeting comes as the United States has grown increasingly concerned about the state of democracy in nations in Africa following a series of coups and concerns over some elections.

Military officials have snatched power in Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020, raising concerns about a return to West Africa's post-colonial reputation as a "coup belt".

