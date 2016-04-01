Hungary's government has claimed on a new website, lauched ahead of a referendum in the second half of the year on whether to accept EU refugee quotas, that Europe has more than 900 "no-go areas" with large refugee populations.

The site says there are no go zones "with a high number of refugees" in Paris, London, Stockholm or Berlin, where the authorities have "little or no control" and "norms of the host society barely prevail."

Asked for the source of information supporting these claims, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Friday it came from "data publicly available on the Internet," without giving further details.

The website also features a ticking clock representing a refugee entering Europe every 12 seconds.

"The mandatory European quotas increase the terrorist risk in Europe and imperils our culture," the website says.

"Illegal migrants cross the borders unchecked, so we do not know who they are and what their intentions are. We do not know how many of them are disguised as terrorists," it adds.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government refused an EU plan in September to relocate 160,000 asylum-seekers among member states through quotas, and in December joined Slovakia in filing a legal complaint.

So far, only 1,100 refugees have been redistributed, with Hungary not taking a single one. If Hungarian voters reject the quotas in the referendum, as surveys suggest they will, this would be another blow for the troubled scheme.

Orban, whose hardline stance over the EU's refugee crisis led him to seal Hungary's southern borders, saying Brussels has no right to "redraw Europe's cultural and religious identity."

The referendum, which was announced in February, will ask: "Do you want the EU to prescribe the mandatory relocation of non-Hungarian citizens to Hungary without the approval of the Hungarian parliament?"