WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hungary says EU cities have 900 no-go areas
Hungarian government claims that there are 900 'no-go areas' in London, Paris, Stockholm and Berlin
Hungary says EU cities have 900 no-go areas
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken a hard line on the European Union's refugee crisis. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Hungary's government has claimed on a new website, lauched ahead of a referendum in the second half of the year on whether to accept EU refugee quotas, that Europe has more than 900 "no-go areas" with large refugee populations.

The site says there are no go zones "with a high number of refugees" in Paris, London, Stockholm or Berlin, where the authorities have "little or no control" and "norms of the host society barely prevail."

Asked for the source of information supporting these claims, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Friday it came from "data publicly available on the Internet," without giving further details.

The website also features a ticking clock representing a refugee entering Europe every 12 seconds.

"The mandatory European quotas increase the terrorist risk in Europe and imperils our culture," the website says.

"Illegal migrants cross the borders unchecked, so we do not know who they are and what their intentions are. We do not know how many of them are disguised as terrorists," it adds.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government refused an EU plan in September to relocate 160,000 asylum-seekers among member states through quotas, and in December joined Slovakia in filing a legal complaint.

So far, only 1,100 refugees have been redistributed, with Hungary not taking a single one. If Hungarian voters reject the quotas in the referendum, as surveys suggest they will, this would be another blow for the troubled scheme.

Orban, whose hardline stance over the EU's refugee crisis led him to seal Hungary's southern borders, saying Brussels has no right to "redraw Europe's cultural and religious identity."

The referendum, which was announced in February, will ask: "Do you want the EU to prescribe the mandatory relocation of non-Hungarian citizens to Hungary without the approval of the Hungarian parliament?"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us