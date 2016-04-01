Moldova's parliament announced on Friday that it will hold a presidential election on October, 30, the first time a new head of state will be appointed by public vote since 2001.

Current President Nicolae Timofti has finished his fourth year in power and his term expired in March, but he will continue to carry out his duties until a successor is sworn in.

Some 40,000 opposition demonstrators took to the streets of Moldova's capital Chisinau in January calling for early elections as a political crisis continues to rock the tiny ex-Soviet state.

Moldova has been locked in political crisis over a $1-billion (925-million-euro) corruption scandal that erupted early last year, triggering mass demonstrations and the arrest of former premier Vlad Filat in October.