WORLD
1 MIN READ
Moldova to hold presidential election on Oct. 30
Moldova's parliament announces presidential election will be held on Oct. 30
Moldova to hold presidential election on Oct. 30
Moldova's President Nicolae Timofti delivers a speech during the opening session of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) in Paris. / AP
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Moldova's parliament announced on Friday that it will hold a presidential election on October, 30, the first time a new head of state will be appointed by public vote since 2001.

Current President Nicolae Timofti has finished his fourth year in power and his term expired in March, but he will continue to carry out his duties until a successor is sworn in.

Some 40,000 opposition demonstrators took to the streets of Moldova's capital Chisinau in January calling for early elections as a political crisis continues to rock the tiny ex-Soviet state.

Moldova has been locked in political crisis over a $1-billion (925-million-euro) corruption scandal that erupted early last year, triggering mass demonstrations and the arrest of former premier Vlad Filat in October.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us