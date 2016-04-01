TÜRKİYE
Turkey discusses its nuclear program with head of IAEA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with International Atomic Energy Agency head Yukiya Amano to discuss Turkey's nuclear program
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Yukiya Amano prior to Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, United States on March 31, 2016. / Reuters
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met Thursday with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

During the meeting, Cavusoglu briefed Amano about Turkey's current nuclear energy program and its ongoing efforts to benefit more from nuclear energy.

Both sides have also discussed that nuclear security was important to Turkey and the region.

Cavusoglu also met with Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwunai and Australian counterpart Julie Bishop, separately, diplomatic sources said.

With Pramudwunai, Cavusoglu discussed cooperation on trade relations between Turkey and Thailand and agreements to especially strengthen and increase the trade.

Building a joint economic commission was also amongst the discussions.

Pramudwinai also expressed condolences for recent terror attacks in Turkey and both sides stressed that more cooperation was needed in terms of fighting terrorism.

Bishop too expressed condolences for Turkey, followed by a discussion on how to fight DAESH.

They also discussed an upcoming foreign ministers meeting to be held in Australia.

Cavusoglu, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Turkish Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, Turkish Economy Minister Mustafa Elitas and Turkish Minister of Family and Social Policies Sema Ramazanoglu are in Washington for a two-day nuclear summit that began Thursday.

SOURCE:TRT World
