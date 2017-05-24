Pakistan has arrested the alleged mastermind behind several attacks that killed over 218 people in the restive south-west, including a devastating blast targeting lawyers in the city of Quetta last year, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials in Balochistan province released video showing the confession of the alleged militant identified as Saeed Ahmad Badini.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, spokesman for the provincial government, said that Badini had confessed to the bomb blast targeting the city's lawyers in August last year, killing over 70 people.

Badini also admitted an attack on a police training college in Quetta last year which killed more than 60 people, and on a Sufi shrine which killed 88, Kakar said.

Groomed by Pakistan's neighbours?

Badini had revealed he was taking money from Pakistan's neighbours India as well as Afghan intelligence to carry out attacks in the country, the province's home minister, Safraz Bugti said. Afghanistan and India often deny these allegations.

Officials said that Badini had trained first with the Pakistani Taliban (or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan - TTP) before working with sectarian group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ).

TTP - a loose coalition of local and foreign groups but different from Afghan Taliban - have been waging a war on the state for over a decade, killing tens of thousands of people.

LeJ is a sectarian organisation blamed for hundreds of assassinations of Shia Muslims.