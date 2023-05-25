Every May 25, millions of people in the world’s second-populous continent come together to celebrate Africa Day – marking the day 60 years ago when the Organization of African Unity was born.

It would later be renamed the African Union (AU), but the goal remained the same – build a strong, resilient and independent continent, reflecting the spirit of pan-Africanism laid out by the continent’s forebears.

In 1963, 32 leaders of independent African States gathered in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, along with members of the region’s liberation movements, which at the time underscored a collective push for independence and to sever its ties to imperialism, colonialism and apartheid.

The gathering helped to cement the region's first post-independent institution, seeking to adhere to the spirit of pan-Africanism with the collective vision bolstering the continent's independence and sovereignty.

United we stand

The organisation’s charter aimed to foster “an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena”.

It sought to coordinate and intensify cooperation among African states to achieve prosperity for its people, defend African sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and eradicate all forms of colonialism in Africa.

It also encouraged international cooperation with due regard to the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

During the post-colonial period in the 1960s, many countries in the region were headed by many youthful revolutionary figures, embodying the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

Over the years, the OAU has drawn similarities to the Organisation of American States, acting as an inter-governmental body that strives for non-interference in the internal affairs of its member states.

It is widely regarded as following in the footsteps of the United Nations (UN), the Arab League and later the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Liberation and independence

The 60th-year celebrations this year are generally considered an opportunity to acknowledge the pivotal role its founding members undertook, specifically relating to the region’s political and socio-economic liberation amid a period of deeply entrenched Colonial rule by the West.

Initially, the organisation’s goal was to strive for independence for its member states as they pushed for wider collective political and economic integration in the region.

As many African nation-states gained independence in the 1960s, its priority pivoted to ending apartheid in South Africa, which became a reality in the 1990s - as the organisation harnessed its collective strength through diplomatic lobbying and by levying sanctions.

The OAU also played an instrumental role in numerous events, such as the decolonial process and ending Rhodesia’s (present-day Zimbabwe's) settle-colonial regime.

State of union

Today the organisation says it “aims to deliver on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development and is a concrete manifestation of the pan-African drive for unity, self-determination, freedom, progress and collective prosperity pursued under Pan-Africanism and African Renaissance.”

It suggests the focus of this lies in driving “inclusive social and economic development, continental and regional integration, democratic governance and peace and security amongst other issues aimed at repositioning Africa to becoming a dominant player in the global arena.”

Later in 2002, the OUA became the African Union (AU) after regional leaders sought to create a new continental body - aiming to further the efforts of its founding body.

After much of the region had gained independence, the underlying reason for the shift was to “realise Africa’s potential” while the regional dynamics had changed over time.

Reaching consensus in 1999, the organisation said there was “a need to refocus attention from the fight for decolonisation and ridding the continent of apartheid, which had been the focus of the OAU, towards increased cooperation and integration of African states to drive Africa’s growth and economic development.”

Under its new vision, the aim was to drive an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens, representing a dynamic force, according to the AU.

Today, the AU seeks to enhance the region's socioeconomic, political standing, and security efforts and further African Identity.

The organisation's peace efforts include the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), described as “a multi-dimensional mission” encompassing military, police and civilian forces that have been "authorised" by the AU and "mandated" by the United Nations Security Council".

As the organisation celebrates its 60-year celebrations, it is paying homage to the role and contribution of its founders alongside Africans in the continent and in the diaspora that "contributed greatly to the political liberation of the continent, and equally, the socio-economic emancipation of Africa".

It also seeks to foster good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law, a peaceful and secure Africa.

It promotes Africa’s strong cultural identity, common heritage, values and ethics, among other measures, in order to push for the region to become a global player.

