The Civil Defence Agency in Gaza has warned of the spread of epidemics and diseases in displacement camps in the southern part of the enclave as heat waves intensified.

"The suffering of displaced people in the displacement camps in the southern governorates of Gaza seems to be increasing with the intensification of heat waves,'' the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that this situation "forewarns of the widening spread of epidemics and diseases among them, especially among children and pregnant women."

The statement called on the World Health Organization (WHO) ''to urgently take actions to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees and find alternative places to tents amid severe heat waves in the coming days."

Gaza is experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures reaching around 37 degrees Celsius (98.6F) during daylight hours on Thursday.

Brutal offensive

Since the beginning of Israel's brutal war on Gaza, Israel has forcibly displaced residents of the enclave southward, claiming it to be a "safe zone."

But Israeli shelling, destruction and atrocities have affected all areas, leading to the congestion of around 1.3 million of the total 2.3 million people in Rafah city alone, according to government officials in Gaza.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border operation by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 last year.

More than 34,388 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 77,437 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.