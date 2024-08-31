WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia captures another settlement in eastern Ukraine — Moscow
Defense Ministry says Russian forces took control of settlement of Kirove in Donetsk region while fighting in Russia's Kursk region continues.
Russia captures another settlement in eastern Ukraine — Moscow
Ukraine launched an offensive in the Kursk region on the night of August 5-6. / Photo: AA
August 31, 2024

Russia claimed that a group of its forces captured the settlement of Kirove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

In a statement, the country's Defense Ministry said its Tsentr (Centre) forces had captured Kirove, while other army groups had advanced along the frontline.

Meanwhile, fighting in Russia's western Kursk region continues, the ministry said, noting that over the past day, Ukrainian troops launched at least six offensive in different directions.

"Reconnaissance and search operations are continuing to destroy opponent's sabotage groups in the forests," it noted, adding that artillery and aviation forces carried out strikes on reserve forces in Ukraine, including in the northeastern Sumy region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing wartime conditions.

Ukraine launched an offensive in the Kursk region on the night of August 5-6. Moscow claims the incursion was orchestrated by the West and led by the US.

RelatedUkraine's Kursk incursion prepared with US, UK, Poland — Russian media

100 settlements captured

Last Tuesday, Moscow summoned American Charge d'Affaires Stephanie Holmes to formally protest the involvement of US private military companies alongside Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, as well as the presence of journalists from US media outlets covering the events.

Ukraine claims its forces have captured about 100 settlements, including the town of Sudzha.

Russian authorities reported that the conflict has resulted in 17 deaths, 140 injuries, an d the evacuation of over 121,000 people from the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the offensive is intended to establish a buffer zone, claiming that Western ban on striking deep into Russian territory prompted him to attack the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incursion as a "terrorist attack."

RelatedThere is risk of nuclear accident at Russia's Kursk nuclear plant: IAEA
SOURCE:AA
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us