Russia claimed that a group of its forces captured the settlement of Kirove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

In a statement, the country's Defense Ministry said its Tsentr (Centre) forces had captured Kirove, while other army groups had advanced along the frontline.

Meanwhile, fighting in Russia's western Kursk region continues, the ministry said, noting that over the past day, Ukrainian troops launched at least six offensive in different directions.

"Reconnaissance and search operations are continuing to destroy opponent's sabotage groups in the forests," it noted, adding that artillery and aviation forces carried out strikes on reserve forces in Ukraine, including in the northeastern Sumy region.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing wartime conditions.

Ukraine launched an offensive in the Kursk region on the night of August 5-6. Moscow claims the incursion was orchestrated by the West and led by the US.

100 settlements captured

Last Tuesday, Moscow summoned American Charge d'Affaires Stephanie Holmes to formally protest the involvement of US private military companies alongside Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, as well as the presence of journalists from US media outlets covering the events.

Ukraine claims its forces have captured about 100 settlements, including the town of Sudzha.

Russian authorities reported that the conflict has resulted in 17 deaths, 140 injuries, an d the evacuation of over 121,000 people from the region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the offensive is intended to establish a buffer zone, claiming that Western ban on striking deep into Russian territory prompted him to attack the Kursk region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incursion as a "terrorist attack."