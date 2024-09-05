WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas negotiator urges US to exert 'real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce
Hayya accuses Netanyahu of trying to "avoid the responsibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement."
Hamas negotiator urges US to exert 'real pressure' on Israel for Gaza truce
Hamas' lead negotiator has urged the United States to press Israel for a truce in Gaza. / Photo: AFP
September 5, 2024

Hamas' lead negotiator has urged the United States to press Israel for a truce in Gaza, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of blocking a ceasefire in the Palestinian war-stricken enclave.

"If the US administration and its President (Joe) Biden really want to reach a ceasefire and complete a prisoner exchange deal, they must abandon their blind bias towards the Zionist occupation and exert real pressure on Netanyahu and his government," Qatar-based Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement on Thursday.

Months of back-and-forth talks mediated by Washington, Doha and Cairo have thus far failed to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza and secure a hostage and prisoner exchange.

Hamas and Israel have traded blame for the stalled talks, as pressure for a deal intensified after Israeli authorities announced on Sunday the deaths of six hostages whose bodies were recovered from a Gaza tunnel.

Related'Time to finalise' Gaza truce deal: US

Sticking point

Netanyahu said the Palestinian group had "rejected everything" in the indirect talks, saying on Wednesday Israel was "trying to find some area to begin the negotiations".

"They (Hamas) refuse to do that... (They said) there's nothing to talk about," he added.

Netanyahu's insistence on keeping control of the so-called Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt has emerged as a recent sticking point.

Hayya on Thursday accused the Israeli premier of seeking to "evade the obligation to reach a ceasefire agreement".

RelatedCaptive credits Hamas for saving him from Israeli bombs 10 times
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
The many little mistakes causing wildfires across the globe
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Nations race to strike trade deals as Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline looms
Venezuela lawmakers declare UN rights chief 'persona non grata'
DRC-Rwanda peace deal doesn't address 'horrific crimes committed in east' — Amnesty
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us