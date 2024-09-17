Greek basketball team Panathinaikos confronted Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv in a pre-season friendly, but the focus shifted when a libelious political banner was displayed by Greek fans, falsely labeling Türkiye as an occupier.

During Monday’s game in the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus, Greek fans unfurled a provocative banner against Türkiye's Cyprus Peace Operation in 1974.

After the provocative banner was displayed, Panathinaikos head coach Ergin Ataman, a Turkish citizen, called the referee's attention to it. He stormed onto the court in protest. A visibly upset Ataman argued with the referee and then left the game.

Following the incident, Ataman took to social media, expressing disappointment over the provocative banner and said that he reacted "in the strongest way possible to draw attention to it."

Sports should be about 'friendship and peace'

Ataman shared that he had supported the tournament, believing it would foster "friendship and peace," and had arrived with positive feelings. He highlighted the warm welcome from locals, mentioning that the love and hospitality his team encountered made him genuinely happy.

The head coach then expressed that the banner, displayed by a small group, sharply contrasted with the positive atmosphere and hospitality they had experienced.

"I know that the people who displayed that banner will not affect the emotions of thousands of people who have shown me and my team love since day one here," Ataman said, stressing that sports should be about friendship and peace.

Greek media claimed that Ataman’s ejection followed his frustration over a foul on Turkish player Cedi Osman. However, the timing of his protest aligned with the appearance of the controversial banner. Footage from the game clearly shows Ataman telling the referees, “Eject me!”

Ataman had faced a similar situation during a game against Maccabi in Athens on 25 April. After the match, Ataman revealed that he was subjected to inappropriate comments from an unidentified individual within Maccabi's staff.

“Someone told me, ‘You’ll see what the Zionists will do to you in Israel,’” he explained in a statement in April.