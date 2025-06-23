TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye key to 'NATO peace, diplomacy and security': Altun
Speaking via video at a panel in Amsterdam, Fahrettin Altun says that the alliance is facing rising hybrid threats, such as disinformation and foreign interference, which demand new communication-based strategies.
Türkiye key to 'NATO peace, diplomacy and security': Altun
Altun emphasised that NATO has been the most effective security alliance in ensuring regional and global security since the day it was founded. / AA
June 23, 2025

Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has reaffirmed Türkiye’s pivotal role in NATO and global security efforts during a panel held in Amsterdam ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit.

In a video message delivered at the panel titled “Türkiye and NATO in the Face of Transforming Security and Information-Based Challenges,” Altun on Monday underscored Türkiye’s longstanding contribution to NATO missions and operations, describing the country as “a key to peace and justice” both regionally and globally.

“As one of the countries that has taken part in NATO missions and operations the most, Türkiye has been the key to peace and justice both in its immediate region and in the global arena over the past years, and has made intense diplomatic efforts in this direction,” he said.

The event was organised by the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications and hosted in the Dutch capital, bringing together policymakers and experts to discuss shifting security paradigms and the growing impact of information warfare.

Altun highlighted NATO’s historic role as the most effective security alliance since its founding, noting its adaptability through the Cold War and beyond. “The alliance has consistently ensured security and stability not only in the Euro-Atlantic region but also in the wider global arena,” he stated.

He also pointed to the evolving global order, marked by shifting power dynamics and structural disruptions across multiple domains. “The global system is undergoing a comprehensive transformation, with significant ruptures in many areas and a changing balance of power,” Altun said.

Drawing attention to the broadening nature of security threats, Altun stressed that modern challenges extend beyond military dimensions. He warned that information manipulation and foreign interference in NATO’s strategic communications have emerged as pressing security threats in recent years.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye doing its utmost to prevent Israel-Iran conflict from worsening: Erdogan
RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye warns of global escalation after US strike on Iran nuclear sites
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Between Israel and Iran, who rules the roost in the Mideast?
By Murat Sofuoglu
The Limits of Alliance: Why Iran Isn't Worth a War for Putin
By Salman Niyazi
Erasing a people: How India’s bulldozer politics targets its Muslim poor
By Kavitha Iyer
New Delhi refuses to sign SCO statement after members only condemn terrorism in Balochistan
Muslims mark Islamic New Year
Indian drone maker raises $100m as New Delhi eyes increased reliance on UAVs
Israel took his eye, his leg - and then his life
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US must work with Syria’s new leadership, says US CENTCOM nominee
Türkiye to expand layered air defence system with ‘steel dome’ investment
An explosion and ensuing stampede kill 29 children in a Central African Republic school
Iran’s supreme leader claims victory over Israel, says it ‘almost collapsed’
Safeguarding Ayasofya Mosque: Türkiye begins a new chapter in the monument’s long history
No show in India: Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks backlash over Pakistani co-star
Here's what happened in previous Japan-US tariff talks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us