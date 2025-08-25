Shopian, India-administered Kashmir: In July, three men accused by Indian authorities of being part of armed groups were killed in an encounter with Indian forces in Kashmir’s Lidwas area.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that they were responsible for the attack that happened in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people.

But for Dilshada Begum, who is often found in a state of stupor, the news brought back memories of her son, who is buried far away from her home in Shopian.



For the last three years, she has often gazed into nothingness, thinking of her son, Arif Rashid Wani , whom authorities accused of joining Lashkar-e-Taiba, a group that is listed as a terror organisation by the United Nations.

After her son left home in April 2022, Begum was devastated. When news of his death arrived in October, his body was never returned to her.



Instead, under orders from authorities, he was buried far from home in an unmarked grave, denying Begum and her husband the chance to perform their son’s last rites—a trauma layered on top of his death.

But Begum is not alone in reciting prayers at unmarked graves.

Covid, coffins & conflict



In March 2020, India announced its first Covid lockdown. Large social gatherings, including funerals, were restricted to 50 people.



Funerals of young Kashmiris alleged to have taken up arms against Indian forces had historically drawn mass mourners. The bodies of the dead drew a sea of people, mourners, strangers, clambering to shoulder the coffin by strangers who admired their bravado. An act of defiance against state authority.

On April 8, 2020, Sajad Nawab Dar , whom authorities claimed was a commander in Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was killed by Indian forces. Hundreds attended his funeral in north Kashmir’s Sopore, flouting Covid restrictions.

Following this, authorities began burying people alleged to be part of armed groups at distant, mass burial sites under police watch.

When Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was killed in May 2020, his body was not handed over to his family; rather, he was discreetly buried in Sonmarg , Ganderbal, under police supervision.

Authorities feared the wave of wailers who would want to shoulder Naikoo’s coffin.



Naikoo, who joined the rebels in 2012 and was an aide to Burhan Wani, a famed Hizbul Mujahideen commander, whose funeral in July 2016 was thronged by thousands .



Similar restrictions were placed when other young men accused of affiliation with armed groups, such as Junaid Sehrai , were killed. Mourners not only walked with their funeral processions, but also felt blessed by shouldering their bodies and even touching their hair and faces to pledge their allegiance to them.

Even pro-freedom leader and Hurriyat patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani , who was buried in the dead of night in September 2021, after police forcibly entered his family home, and took over burial proceedings under police-imposed conditions.

Geelani was 91 when he passed away; neither was he accused of being an armed rebel nor was he in a gunbattle with the police, yet years of his legacy stirred fear of his funeral within the authorities, making the State steal his body, and monitor his grave even until now.

‘Borrowing money to visit burial’



Back in Shopian district’s Heff Shirmal village, Dilshada Begum’s anxieties do not fade with every passing day. Rather, the other graves in her village constantly remind her of her son Arif, who is buried under police watch in Handwara, which is almost 150 kilometres away from her home.