US envoy to Syria Tom Barrack on Tuesday sparked outrage in Lebanon after he described the conduct of journalists clamouring to ask questions as “animalistic” during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Beirut.

“Please be quiet for a moment,” Barrack told reporters. “The moment this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we’re gone. So, you want to know what’s happening? Act civilised, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what’s happening in the region.”

His remarks triggered swift condemnation from Lebanese officials and media organisations.

In a statement, the Lebanese presidency said it “regrets the statements made from its platform by one of its guests today.”

While stressing “absolute respect for human dignity in general,” the presidency reaffirmed its appreciation for accredited journalists in particular.

Out of bounds of ‘decency and diplomacy’

The Syndicate of Lebanese Press Editors, however, denounced Barrack’s conduct as “absolutely unacceptable and highly reprehensible.”