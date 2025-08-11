Japanese boxing officials will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday as the sport in the country faces intense scrutiny following the deaths of two fighters in separate bouts at the same event.

Super featherweight Shigetoshi Kotari and lightweight Hiromasa Urakawa, both 28, fought on the same card at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall on August 2 and died days later following brain surgery.

The Japan Boxing Commission (JBC), gym owners and other boxing officials are under pressure to act and will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, AFP reports.

They are also expected to have talks about safety next month, local media said. "We are acutely aware of our responsibility as the manager of the sport," Tsuyoshi Yasukochi, secretary-general of the JBC, told reporters on Sunday.

Risks from dehydration

Japanese media highlighted the risks of fighters dehydrating to lose weight rapidly before weigh-ins, and that it is one of the issues the JBC plans to discuss with trainers.

In one immediate measure, the commission has decided to reduce all Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation title bouts to 10 rounds from 12.

"The offensive power of Japanese boxing today is tremendous," Yasukochi was quoted by local media as telling reporters.