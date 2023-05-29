AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian media mogul Raymond Dokpesi dies at 71
Raymond Dokpesi owned one of Nigeria’s most-profitable television stations and held a senior role in one of the leading political parties in the country.
Nigerian media mogul Raymond Dokpesi dies at 71
Raymond Dokpesi, a Nigerian media company owner, died at the age of 71 on May 29, 2023. Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
May 29, 2023

Nigerian media mogul Raymond Dokpesi has died at the age of 71, his son Raymond Dokpesi Junior has confirmed.

Dokpesi, the founder of Daar Communications, a profitable media stable listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, succumbed to stroke on Monday in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Local media report that the tycoon had suffered stroke a few weeks ago, and was taken to a hospital in Abuja, where he died during treatment.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu termed Dokpesi’s death “a blow to the media industry”.

“His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him. The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape,” Tinubu said in a statement on Monday evening.

Daar Communications, which was founded by Dokpesi in 1998, have Africa Independent Television and Ray Power 100.5FM under its stable.

Africa Independent Television is Nigeria’s biggest privately-owned TV station, with GeoPoll research firm placing it among Top Five most-watched stations in the country. The television station has a presence in 24 out of 36 Nigerian states.

In 2019, Dokpesi held peaceful demonstrations to Nigeria’s National Assembly demanding a review of broadcast laws, saying they were suppressing the freedom of free speech and democracy.

Dokpesi was also a senior party official of the People’s Democratic Party, a political outfit in Nigeria that sponsored presidential election first runner-up, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 polls.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us