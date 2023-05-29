Nigerian media mogul Raymond Dokpesi has died at the age of 71, his son Raymond Dokpesi Junior has confirmed.

Dokpesi, the founder of Daar Communications, a profitable media stable listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, succumbed to stroke on Monday in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Local media report that the tycoon had suffered stroke a few weeks ago, and was taken to a hospital in Abuja, where he died during treatment.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu termed Dokpesi’s death “a blow to the media industry”.

“His pacesetting investment in the industry is an inspiration to many who come after him. The history of the evolution of the Nigerian media industry will be incomplete without prominent mention of Dokpesi and his giant footprints on the media landscape,” Tinubu said in a statement on Monday evening.

Daar Communications, which was founded by Dokpesi in 1998, have Africa Independent Television and Ray Power 100.5FM under its stable.

Africa Independent Television is Nigeria’s biggest privately-owned TV station, with GeoPoll research firm placing it among Top Five most-watched stations in the country. The television station has a presence in 24 out of 36 Nigerian states.

In 2019, Dokpesi held peaceful demonstrations to Nigeria’s National Assembly demanding a review of broadcast laws, saying they were suppressing the freedom of free speech and democracy.

Dokpesi was also a senior party official of the People’s Democratic Party, a political outfit in Nigeria that sponsored presidential election first runner-up, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 polls.