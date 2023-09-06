The record-breaking summer transfer window came to an end on Friday, with English Premier League clubs having shelled out €2.8 billion ($3 billion) for newcomers.

All five major European leagues closed their transfer window on the September 1 deadline, and powerhouses bolstered their squads with the signing of many stars from around the world.

Placing second, Ligue 1, the top tier of French football, showed their muscles with recruitment estimated at €898 million ($963 million).

The Saudi Pro League spent €896 million ($961 million) to enlist stars from elite European clubs. Spanish La Liga came fourth with €439 million ($470 million).

Chelsea top transfer table

Chelsea occupied the first spot in the ranking of the most expensive clubs for one window in one league this summer, with €464 million ($497 million).

The Blues made serious waves in the transfer market since US businessman Todd Boehly completed his Chelsea takeover in May 2022.

The London club splashed out a staggering €116 million ($124 million) to make Moises Caicado from Ecuador the second most expensive player as the Blues acquired Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in the winter transfer window on a €121 million ($129 million) fee.

Chelsea, which parted ways with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Ruben Loftus Cheek, strengthened their squad with 11 footballers.

Al Hilal second

On the transfer list, Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal came second with €353 million ($378 million) and Paris Saint-Germain are third, spending €349 million ($375 million).

Meanwhile, West Ham United's Declan Rice moved to Arsenal to become the most expensive English footballer in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old midfielder has a €116 million ($124 million) contract for Mikel Arteta's side.