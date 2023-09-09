AFRICA
African leaders offer condolences to Morocco after deadly quake
Presidents of Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya among leaders who have voiced solidarity with Morocco.
The epicentre of the earthquake was in southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco / Photo: AFP
September 9, 2023

African leaders have joined the global community in condoling with Morocco following an overnight earthquake that has so far killed over a thousand people.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck a mountainous area southwest of the Moroccan tourist hotspot of Marrakesh late Friday, killing more than 1,000 people, injuring at least 1,200 others and causing widespread damage.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed his condolences, saying: "I assure the government and people of Morocco that the heartfelt prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with them during this difficult moment of tragedy."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed support to Morocco as it recovers from the devastation of the earthquake.

'Speedy recovery'

"We send our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones and wish the injured a speedy recovery. South Africa stands with you in your time of need," he posted on X, previously known as Twitter.

Kenya's William Ruto expressed similar support, saying "our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected."

"Kenya stands with the people of Morocco as they deal with the devastating effects of the earthquake that struck their nation Friday night," he said.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu said the earthquake was "devastating news."

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to King Mohammed VI, the bereaved families, and all the people of Morroco during this difficult time," she said.

Survivors of the earthquake speak of the horror they have experienced from which they are recovering.

Moussa Faki, chairperson of the African Union Commission, said he learned with great pain the devastation caused by the earthquake.

"I express my deep and sincere condolences to His Majesty King Mohamed VI, to the Moroccan people and to the families of the victims," he said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
