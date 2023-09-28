AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe gets first female attorney general
The appointment of Virginia Mabhiza will take effect from November 1
Zimbabwe gets first female attorney general
Virginia Mabhiza / Others
September 28, 2023

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Virginia Mabhiza as the country's first female attorney general.

Mabhiza appointment will take effect from November 1, according to a statement by the cabinet's secretary that described her as a legal practitioner with experience in criminal and civil litigation.

Her appointment is being celebrated in the southern African nation which ranks low on women's participation in politics and leadership, according to the the 2021/2022 Human Development Report.

Zimbabwe's law provides for equal representation of women and men in all positions.

Mabhiza is currently the secretary for justice, legal and parliamentary affairs, a post she has held since 2013. She will take over from Prince Machaya who is retiring.

Previously she was the secretary for constitutional affairs in the government of national unity that saw former president Robert Mugabe share power with opposition Morgan Tsvangirai.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us