Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Virginia Mabhiza as the country's first female attorney general.

Mabhiza appointment will take effect from November 1, according to a statement by the cabinet's secretary that described her as a legal practitioner with experience in criminal and civil litigation.

Her appointment is being celebrated in the southern African nation which ranks low on women's participation in politics and leadership, according to the the 2021/2022 Human Development Report.

Zimbabwe's law provides for equal representation of women and men in all positions.

Mabhiza is currently the secretary for justice, legal and parliamentary affairs, a post she has held since 2013. She will take over from Prince Machaya who is retiring.

Previously she was the secretary for constitutional affairs in the government of national unity that saw former president Robert Mugabe share power with opposition Morgan Tsvangirai.