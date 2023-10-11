AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe opposition protests expulsion of MPs
Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has protested the expulsion of opposition MPs from parliament.
Zimbabwe's Nelson Chamisa lost the August 23, 2023 presidential election to Emmerson Mnangagwa. / Photo: AA / Others
October 11, 2023

By Takunda Mandura

TRT Afrika, Harare

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has said that MPs affiliated to his party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), have not withdrawn from parliamentary duties.

Chamisa, who denied reports that he had been expelled from CCC, said the lawmakers belonging to his party would boycott parliamentary business until "remedy and justice has been done."

Chamisa accuses the ruling ZANU-PF of rigging the August 23, 2023 elections.

"When I say that CCC will disengage from parliament, we did not say that its members have withdrawn (from parliament). I mean that no business will be transacted until remedy and justice has been done," he said on Wednesday.

Past expulsions

In 2020 and 2021, the then-main opposition party MDC-T recalled lawmakers who were affiliated to Chamisa. Several mayors, councillors and MPs consequently lost their seats and by-elections were held.

Chamisa formed a new political party, CCC, which helped 19 out of 28 MPs retain their posts.

There were protests in Zimbabwean parliament on Monday, when parliament's speaker called police to eject 15 opposition MPs expelled from the house after their seats were declared vacant.

All CCC MPs have been banned from attending six parliamentary sittings and their two months' salaries withheld for boycotting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inaugural address to the 10th parliament on October 3.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
