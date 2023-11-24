SPORTS
South Africa's Pistorius seeks release in fresh parole bid
Pistorius is due to appear before a parole board on Friday at a correctional centre where he is being detained.
Oscar Pistorius is due to appear to before parole board. Photo: AFP / AFP
November 24, 2023

South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius could be granted early release from prison on Friday, a decade after he killed his girlfriend in a crime that gripped the world.

Pistorius, 37, is to appear before a parole board at a correctional centre outside Pretoria where he is currently detained.

After a hearing, the board is to review the ex-athlete's profile and decide whether he "is suitable or not for social reintegration", the department of correctional services said.

It will be Pistorius' second shot at parole in less than eight months. He lost a first bid in March, when the board found he had not completed the minimum detention period required to be let out.

Acknowledging the harm

The Constitutional Court last month ruled that was a mistake, paving the way for a new hearing.

Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house.

Known worldwide as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, he was found guilty of murder and given a 13-year jail sentence in 2017 after a lengthy trial and several appeals.

He had pleaded not guilty and denied killing Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.

"I don't believe his story"

As part of his rehabilitation, Pistorius met Steenkamp's parents last year, in a process authorities said aims to ensure inmates "acknowledge the harm they have caused".

But in March, Steenkamp's parents opposed an early release, saying they did not believe the former sprinter told the truth about what happened and had not shown remorse.

"I don't believe his story," Steenkamp's mother June said then. Steenkamp's father Barry died in September aged 80.

Emotional burden

June Steenkamp will not attend the hearing on Friday, her lawyer Tania Koen told AFP, adding the process has been "emotionally very taxing" for her client.

A lawyer will read a victim impact statement on her behalf, Koen added, declining to comment on whether the widow will again oppose parole.

Offenders in South Africa are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence.

SOURCE:AFP
