Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in for a second five-year term on Saturday after a landslide victory his opponents have refused to recognise due to widespread irregularities over the December general election.

Authorities have acknowledged there were issues but dismissed allegations the vote was stolen. The fractious standoff echoes previous electoral disputes that fuelled unrest in Congo.

Tshisekedi took the oath of office in a stadium in the capital Kinshasa that was packed with supporters waving small flags, government officials, African heads of state and other foreign envoys including from the United States, China, and France.

"I solemnly swear... to defend the constitution and the laws of the Republic... to maintain its independence and the integrity of its territory," the re-elected president declared before the judges of the Constitutional Court, before receiving greetings from the traditional chiefs of the 26 provinces of the immense Central African country.

"I am aware of your expectations," Tshisekedi then declared in his inaugural speech, referring among other things to unemployment, youth, women and national cohesion.

Police deployed

With armed military police deployed throughout the capital, there was no immediate sign opposition supporters in Kinshasa were heeding a call from two of Tshisekedi's main opponents to protest against his re-election.

Tshisekedi's first swearing-in, in January 2019, after controversially defeating Joseph Kabila, took place in the gardens of the Palace of Nations, a solemn venue that has traditionally staged important official events.

Tshisekedi is the son of the late historic opposition figure Etienne Tshisekedi.

He became president promising to improve living conditions in the DRC and put an end to 25 years of bloodshed in the east.

Campaign pledges

He campaigned strongly on his first-term achievements such as free primary medication, asking for another mandate to "consolidate" the progress.

More than 40 million people were registered to vote on December 20 for a president, as well as national and regional lawmakers and municipal councillors.

The electoral commission CENI has recognised cases of fraud, vandalism and intimidation, as well as the use of illegal voting machines.

In the general election, the vote has been annulled for 82 candidates -- including three government ministers and four provincial governors.

