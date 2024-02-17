On Saturday, thousands joined the first authorised protest in Senegal's capital since President Macky Sall postponed elections for his successor before a top court overturned his ruling.

Sall's last-minute move to delay the February 25 poll triggered protests that saw civilians clash with security forces.

The Constitutional Council intervened on Thursday, and the president, under growing pressure, vowed to organise the elections "as soon as possible" without any date being set.

On the streets of Dakar, demonstrators donned T-shirts emblazoned with "Protect our Election," the name of the civil society collective that organised the peaceful protest.

Eased tensions

They held up placards reading "Free Senegal" and "Respect the election date."

Security forces were around the march area, but they did not wear riot gear as they had during previous demonstrations.

Tensions have eased since the council demanded the vote take place "as soon as possible" and the authorities gave the go-ahead for the march.

"Today's watchword is mobilisation," said presidential candidate Malick Gakou on the march.

His decision to follow the council's call "lifts a lot of stress," said rapper El Maestro le Kangham, who attended the protests draped in Senegal's flag.

Previous attempts to stage protests against the postponement of the ballot, which parliament had decided to stage on December 15, were all banned and ended in violence with large numbers of arrests.

