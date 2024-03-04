Thousands of inmates escaped from a prison in Haiti after armed gangs stormed the facility on Sunday.

Gang members raided the Croix des Bouquets Prison in the capital Port-au-Prince, leading to clashes with security forces.

During the conflict, 3,600 inmates escaped, while 12 were killed.

The Haitian government issued a statement saying that criminal organisations attacked the prison in the early hours of the morning, and as a result of police resistance, armed individuals fled the area.

The government has declared a state of emergency and nighttime curfew in a bid to regain control.

Policemen killed

There were reportedly 17 Colombian citizens in the prison, and the Colombian government is in contact with Haitian authorities.

According to local media, in addition to the deaths of four police officers in the attacks over the past three days, dozens of people were also injured.

Thousands of people have been staging protests for some time, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and have frequently clashed with the police.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.