WORLD
2 MIN READ
3,600 inmates escape in Haiti jailbreak
A gang storm on a Haiti prison in the capital Port-au-Prince has led to a massive prison break that left 12 inmates dead.
3,600 inmates escape in Haiti jailbreak
Gang assault on Croix des Bouquets Prison leads to massive jailbreak on March 4, 2024. / Photo: AP
March 4, 2024

Thousands of inmates escaped from a prison in Haiti after armed gangs stormed the facility on Sunday.

Gang members raided the Croix des Bouquets Prison in the capital Port-au-Prince, leading to clashes with security forces.

During the conflict, 3,600 inmates escaped, while 12 were killed.

The Haitian government issued a statement saying that criminal organisations attacked the prison in the early hours of the morning, and as a result of police resistance, armed individuals fled the area.

The government has declared a state of emergency and nighttime curfew in a bid to regain control.

Policemen killed

There were reportedly 17 Colombian citizens in the prison, and the Colombian government is in contact with Haitian authorities.

According to local media, in addition to the deaths of four police officers in the attacks over the past three days, dozens of people were also injured.

Thousands of people have been staging protests for some time, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and have frequently clashed with the police.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us