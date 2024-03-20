A Ghanaian Air Force helicopter crash-landed on Tuesday at the western town of Bonsukrom during a routine inspection of a gas pipeline.

Some 21 passengers were on board who included staff of the Ghana National Gas Company and the helicopter's crew.

The emergency landing occurred as a result of bad weather, the company said.

Pictures shared online showed the aircraft trapped in bushes.

The military said all passengers on board have been accounted for and there were no fatalities.

"They have been evacuated and are currently undergoing routine medical checkup," it said in a statement.

An investigation has been launched on the cause of the accident, it added.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.