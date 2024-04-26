By Edward Qorro

Six decades ago, two distinct East African territories with chequered histories embarked on a remarkable journey of unification based on their intertwined cultures and shared aspirations of reclaiming their identities and dreams from the ruins of a colonial past.

As the modern-day sovereign nation of Tanzania celebrates the 60th anniversary of that historic union embodying the legacies of erstwhile Tanganyika and Zanzibar, the event organised at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam is more than just a commemoration of what happened on April 26, 1964.

In some ways, the presence of several prominent African leaders at Tanzania's Union Day perhaps reflects the continent's recognition of the country's evolution as a stable socio-political entity.

The guest list at the celebration included Kenya's President William Ruto, Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, Azali Assoumani of Comoros, Nangolo Mbumba of Namibia, and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia.

Also present were Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane of Mozambique, and vice presidents Saulos Klaus Chilima of Malawi and Uganda's Jessica Alupo.

Symbol of Mixing Soil

The signing ceremony of the Union Charters on April 22, 1964, was a momentous occasion, marking the realisation of a dream envisioned in the accords signed by the revered Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, and Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume, the first President of Zanzibar and chairman of the Revolutionary Council.

While the merger came with its set of challenges, the union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar has endured due to its deep roots and the vision of a future that their citizens willingly bought into.

Historians credit the then government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar with setting the tone by keeping their ears to the ground and responding to every situation according to the agreed-upon principles of unity and solidarity.

Over the past 60 years, this union has witnessed significant successes, making it the only one of its kind among several such attempts in Africa to reach this far.

Concept of succession

When Tanzania formally became a nation on April 26, 1964, Nyerere became its first President. His deputy was Karume, while Rashid Mfaume Kawawa assumed the role of second Vice President.

The idea was that if the President came from mainland Tanzania, the Vice President would come from the islands, and the Second Vice President from the mainland. The concept would reverse if the President happened to be from the islands.

As in most democracies, the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, 1997, is considered sacrosanct. "A person shall be appointed to run for the office of Vice President following the rule that if the President of the United Republic comes from one part of the Union, then the Vice President shall be a person from the other part of the Union," it states.

The current President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is a native of Zanzibar. She was an MP representing the Makunduchi constituency from 2000 to 2010, going on to become Vice President after getting a mandate in the 2015 general election.

Suluhu became President following the sudden death of John Pombe Magufuli in March 2021.

Although Zanzibar has its flag and national anthem, these symbols are used only in events exclusive to the islands — to commemorate the revolution, for instance.

Steady growth trajectory

Tanzania has undergone significant transformation in the past 60 years, slowly moving away from Nyerere's Ujamaa – a form of African socialism envisaging collective farming and a state-controlled economy – to the embrace of a riskier but more rewarding liberalisation model.

Sectors such as agriculture, mining and tourism, all of which significantly contribute to Tanzania's GDP, have already benefited from the shift.

Tanzania's social markers have improved, too. The introduction of free primary education in 2001 and the expansion of healthcare facilities are among the steps that are said to have improved quality of life in the country.

Amid the green shoots, poverty among citizens and infrastructural problems remain stumbling blocks for Tanzania as it contemplates life beyond 60.