Kenya's President William Ruto has declared Friday a public holiday to mourn victims of recent flooding following weeks of rains and strong winds.

The flooding in Kenya has killed 238 people and left more than 200,000 homeless, according to government figures.

Ruto on Wednesday linked the floods to climate change and asked Kenyans to observe the holiday by national tree planting activities.

"I ask every Kenyan wherever they are to plant trees, and where possible each one to plant 50 trees on Friday. We are targetting on planting 200 million trees on Friday," Ruto said at a meeting with grassroot leaders.

Schools reopen

Ruto also announced that schools will reopen on Monday after the rains had left some schools flooded and others inaccessible.

He said the decision followed advice from the met department that rains had subsided. Schools were scheduled to reopen last week.

"We have provided resources... for repairs of classrooms and other learning facilities across Kenya and therefore all schools will be opened on Monday next week," he said.

The deluges have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across East Africa's largest economy.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.