By Halima Umar Saleh

Ziya'atulhaqq Tahir, a blogger from northern Nigeria, seemed to have the right answers to most of life's questions.

On her popular Instagram account, her followers would open up about their problems—from relationships to the workplace—and seek advice on handling them.

Ziya'atulhaqq would either help with her take on these issues or seek suggestions from others visiting her page.

Her persona as an online agony aunt grew, and with it came instances of cyberbullying. One day, it got to her, and she deleted her handle. Initially, it was for three months, and later, for a year and two months.

"I was getting married, and the relentless cyberbullying was not only affecting me but also my family," she tells TRT Afrika.

At one point, the trolling got so severe that Ziya'atulhaqq's mental health was under threat. She isn't alone.

According to the data portal Statista, technology adoption has increased significantly across Africa, with 645 million people on the continent having access to the internet as of 2023.

While this digital revolution has led to improved communication, access to information, and economic opportunities, it has also brought challenges related to digital well-being, including online safety, digital literacy, and the potential adverse effects of excessive screen time.

Ziya'atulhaqq managed to bounce back years after her first encounter with cyberbullying triggered about of depression, but not every victim of trolling gets back on the rails.

In Nigeria, cyberbullying is one of the more worrying aspects of the digital era. "Bullies know no boundaries. They target everyone, regardless of who they hurt. It was too much for me when they involved everyone I loved; I couldn't take it anymore," recalls Ziya'atulhaqq.

"Over 30 pages were created to torment me for three years, stripping me of every joy and making me question my existence. This experience led to depression, suicidal thoughts, and severe generalised anxiety disorder, conditions I am still managing."

Difficult conversations

Among the issues close to Ziya'atulhaqq's heart is the need to kickstart a conversation on the global stage about regulating digital activities, especially in Africa.

At a recent summit in Saudi Arabia's Dammam, representatives of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture's digital well-being programme Sync discussed plans to address the negative impact of technological advancement in Africa.

"Sync will create awareness in African communities so that they can be prepared for the negative impact of excessive use of digital platforms," says Fahad AlBeyahi, Digital wellbeing program lead for the centre.

The centre aims to organise an All Africa Digital Well-Being Summit, where the continent's stakeholders, policymakers, and governments will be invited to discuss the impact of digital technologies, mainly on wellness and safety.

Ziya'atulhaqq believes it's an idea whose time has come. "These topics are not often discussed and addressed on the continent, though they put millions of lives at risk. Stricter laws against bullying are urgently needed, especially in Nigeria, where it has already become a pandemic," she tells TRT Afrika.

Kristin Bride who was among the key speakers at the Sync summit, dreads the arrival of June 23 as it will mark the fourth anniversary of her teenage son's suicide after severe cyberbullying.

Kristin, an advocate for education on online bullying and the role social media plays in our lives, discovered that in the days leading up to his death, her son Carson received hundreds of harassing messages on an online app that allowed users to communicate anonymously.

The search history on Carson’s phone revealed some of his final hours online were spent desperately researching how to find who was behind the harassment and what to do to put an end to it.

Tragic consequences

"This is relatable for many people in Africa. Now is the time to stand up and say no to cyberbullying and other negative technological issues," says Ziya'atulhaqq.

At the just-concluded Dammam summit, AlBeyahi cited data from Sync's survey of 35,000 respondents, all over 18, in 35 nations across five continents, including six countries from Africa.

The findings provide unique insights into six relevant themes: balance, AI, social media, gaming, work, and regulations.

One of the significant data points revolves around the design of social media platforms. Around 73% of the respondents say these are designed to be addictive, while 52% are concerned about their mental health because of the impact of social media.

Aisha Falke, another blogger in Nigeria, believes that social media platforms are constructed to be addictive.

"Technological addiction is rampant in Africa, as in the rest of the world, though accessibility in this part of the world is not like in the developed countries. We see how individuals who are technologically addicted experience negative consequences in various aspects of their lives, including their relationships, work or school performance, and overall well-being," she explains.

Data about online gaming worries Hassan Abubakar, whose 14-year-old son is becoming so addicted to it that "all effort to regulate it becomes futile".

Ayisha Piotti, a speaker at the Sync summit, advises parents to intervene before things spiral out of control. "As a parent, you have two choices – to either let it happen or to say, 'I should play a role in this particular area to shape the future for my children'."

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.