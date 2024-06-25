By Sylvia Chebet

Kenya's parliament has passed a contentious finance bill containing tax hikes widely described as punitive, leading to violent protests that have killed at least five people in the capital Nairobi.

The country now awaits the president's next move with bated breath. Economist XN Iraki reckons President William Ruto is in a catch-22 situation with difficult options to consider.

"Bend to what the protestors want , the government appears weak. Refuse to budge, it appears high-handed and heartless," Iraki tells TRT Afrika.

Governance expert Mohammed Guleid agrees, saying the president could "return the bill to parliament for further amendment, or sign it into law and await Kenyans' reaction."

Countdown begins

Problem is, the countdown to the June 30 deadline has begun, and it is a race against time.

The government draws a finance bill that must be approved by parliament to have the proposals adopted as law. Upon presidential assent, the law guides government spending over the next year.

Kenya's financial year begins on July 1, and therefore the law must be in place by June 30.

"If it doesn't happen, then you have a total government shutdown, which means the government doesn't have a budget, and has no authority to spend," Guleid tells TRT Afrika.

The crucial step to adopt the bill in parliament on Tuesday however sparked violent protests across the East African country.

Protesters have been demanding a total rejection of the bill, decrying additional taxes that they say are worsening the cost of living.

Treason

President Ruto has termed "treasonous" the protesters' move to storm parliament, setting ablaze a section of the building, besides other government installations including the Nairobi and Embu governors' offices.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds, while some protesters hurled stones at security forces in running battles that left scores dead.

"It is painful for Kenya that a conversation this crucial was hijacked by dangerous people who have caused us the kind of loss we have incurred today," Ruto said in his address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Defence Minister Aden Duale deployed the military to assist police in containing the protests.

"I assure Kenyans that we shall provide a full, effective and expeditious response to today's treasonous events," Ruto said.

The elephant in the room however remains the contentious bill, and what he will do next as the June 30 deadline draws nearer.

According to Kenya's constitution, President Ruto's options in regard to the contentious bill are four – assent to the bill, refer it back to parliament for amendments, reject it, or do nothing to it, and it will be deemed to have passed after a period of 14 days upon receiving it.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.