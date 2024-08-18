BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Libya central bank suspends operations after staff kidnap
Libya's central bank has announced that it has suspended operations after its Information Technology Director Musab Moslem was abducted on Sunday.
The East Libya-based parliament recently denounced what it called attempts by some individuals to take control of the country's central bank. / Photo: Reuters
August 18, 2024

Libya's central bank has suspended its operations following the abduction of a senior official.

In a statement, the Tripoli-based bank said its information technology director, Musab Moslem, was kidnapped outside his home by unknown assailants early on Sunday.

It said several bank officials have also been threatened with kidnapping.

"We have suspended our operations and work will not resume until Moslem is freed," the bank said on Sunday.

Political deadlock

The move followed a statement by East Libya-based parliament, which denounced what it called attempts by some individuals to take control of the central bank.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The country is currently governed by two rival administrations: the UN-recognised Government of National Unity led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, which controls the western part of the country, and the government of Osama Hammad, appointed by the parliament, which operates out of Benghazi and governs the eastern region and parts of the south.

Efforts led by the UN to hold parliamentary and presidential elections have repeatedly stalled, prolonging the country's political deadlock and exacerbating the security situation in the oil-rich nation.

SOURCE:AA
