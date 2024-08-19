AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenyan aviation workers postpone planned strike over Indian investment
The airport is a major regional aviation hub, and a strike would cause significant disruption to the region’s air traffic.
Government estimates the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport urgently needs $2 billion in improvements. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2024

The biggest union of Kenya’s aviation workers has postponed for two weeks a planned strike that was scheduled to start on Monday to allow talks with the government over a proposed deal with an Indian company to develop the country’s main airport.

The union, which represents airport workers, opposes the proposed agreement announced last month with India’s Adani Airport Holdings, which it says will cause job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.

“The Union has decided to postpone the strike notice since we are going into discussions,” the union’s secretary general, Moss Ndiema, said on Sunday, adding negotiations would be with the state-run airport authority and the transport ministry.

“If the meeting fails to reach any agreement, the union will issue fresh strike notice for its members.”

Regional aviation hub

The government has said the airport is not for sale and that no decision has been made on whether to proceed with what it called a proposed public-private partnership with the Adani company to upgrade the hub.

The airport authority has said Adani plans to add a second runway at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and upgrade the passenger terminal if its proposal is approved.

The Kenyan government estimates that the airport urgently needs $2 billion in improvements because it can no longer handle 7.5 million passengers annually.

SOURCE:Reuters
