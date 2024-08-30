At least 14 people have been confirmed dead and 29 others injured after a bus they were travelling in collided head on with an oncoming truck in Mali on Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 6:00 am on a major road near the town of Fana, east of the capital Bamako, according to the transport ministry.

The bus was heading to Bamako from Fana, while the truck was headed in the opposite direction.

The ministry says an investigation is underway.

Road accidents are common in the West African nation, mostly due to the poor condition of roads and vehicles, as well as human error.

In July, 16 people were killed when two buses collided in central Mali.