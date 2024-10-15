By Nuri Aden

Migration is a journey where the pull of the unknown is pitted against the comfort of the known, with one’s instinct for survival clashing with a longing for familiarity.

An estimated two million Somalis live outside their native country, making them among the most dispersed diaspora worldwide.

A sizeable concentration of Somali communities is in the Middle East, the US, Europe, North America, the UK, and East Africa.

As is the case with emigration driven by a quest for better opportunities in life, many among the teeming Somali expatriate community have thrived in their adopted environments.

However, what has refused to go away are the pangs of nostalgia for the country of their birth, the familiar faces, and the cultural touchstones.

While the upheaval caused by the civil war in the 1990s led to widespread emigration, many Somalis contributed their resources and experience towards spurring the nation's growth.

Those who remain abroad include high achievers. In North America and Europe, people of Somali origin serve as members of parliament, ministers and professionals in diverse fields of human endeavour.

"When I see the Somali diaspora returning to contribute to the country’s economic development, especially through NGOs and civil society during crises, it fills me with pride," Jawaahir Daahir MBE, chairperson of the Global Somali Diaspora (GSD), tells TRT Afrika.

"The future looks bright and hopeful, with educated young people — teachers, social workers, lawyers, doctors, and nurses — actively giving back to their communities, whether in Türkiye, Europe, North America or Africa."

Stream of returnees

Some among the diaspora have returned to Somalia to assume leadership roles, strengthening crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture and technology.

Remittances, investments and skills transfer also contribute significantly to the country's economy and society.

The UN and various financial institutions estimate remittances to be between US $1.4 billion and $2 billion annually, supporting approximately half of all Somali households in a country of just over 18 million.

GSD, a nonprofit founded to unite the Somali community worldwide, has significantly strengthened this connection between expatriates and their native land.

"I remember vividly when hundreds of us came together from across Türkiye, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and Africa in June 2014.

We recognised a vacuum — we were spread across the globe but lacked a way to connect," recalls Jawaahir, who is based in the UK.

"From those initial discussions emerged the idea to create a platform that unites the Somali diaspora.

Ten years later, we celebrate an institution that has grown strong and impactful."

Uniting for a cause

GSD hosted its 10th annual international conference on September 28-29 in Istanbul, where it was born a decade ago.

"We deeply appreciate the warm welcome the Turkish government and society extended to us, which has significantly enriched our capacity-building efforts for the younger generation.

Their unwavering support for the Somali government, which includes police and military training and bolstering healthcare, has been invaluable," says Jawaahir.

"This enduring partnership continues to strengthen, and we are profoundly grateful for the steadfast support of the Turkish people, who stood by us in our time of greatest need.

Their commitment has made a meaningful difference in our journey toward progress and stability."

Last month's conference served as a vital forum for Somali delegates to collaborate, share insights, and reinforce their role as development drivers in their homeland.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of Somalia was among the prominent speakers at the meeting.

"We are finalising the Somali Diaspora Humanitarian Emergency Response Forum, which will coordinate all Somali organisations working in this sector.

Looking ahead, we aim to establish similar forums for Somali teachers, doctors, and engineers," explains Jawaahir.

Engine of growth

The influence of the diaspora extends beyond remittances; they are seen as integral to Somalia's social and economic fabric.

Expatriate investors account for up to 80% of the starting capital for small and medium enterprises. The informal economy thrives on their contributions.

As Somalia continues to rebuild, the government recognises the diaspora's crucial role in national development.

All Somali leaders, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, have always acknowledged the role of the Somali diaspora, encouraging them to continue investing in rebuilding Somalia.

During his official trips, just like his predecessors, President Hassan Sheikh holds meetings with the diaspora while reiterating calls for their support in the fight against terrorism alongside nation-building initiatives.

For its part, Mogadishu is making efforts to ease the returning diaspora into the mainstream.

One of the challenges is professional and economic disparity. The diaspora possesses education, skills and experience that are not as readily available locally.

"When members of the Somali diaspora return to their homeland, they are often viewed through a different lens.

The local communities refer to them as 'Qurbajoog’, acknowledging their experiences abroad. This term reflects admiration and a sense of separation," Jawaahir tells TRT Afrika.

Moalim Abdallah, an IT expert educated and trained in London, founded GlobalNet, which is committed to empowering the Somali community by providing training and motivation to enter the tech sector.

"Our government needs to invest in harnessing the digital creativity of our young Somali population," says Moalim.

Dr Maryan Qasim, a former minister in the federal government, believes that the Somali diaspora and their people back home can chart a path to prosperity together if they shun tribalism.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.