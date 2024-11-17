By Brian Okoth

Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, has been crowned the first runner-up at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico.

Adetshina came behind Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, who was crowned the winner on Sunday, November 17. Nearly 130 contestants participated.

The second runner-up was Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico, while Thailand's Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela's Ileana Marquez Pedroza made it to the top five.

Nigeria's 23-year-old Adetshina, Zimbabwe's 28-year-old Sakhile Dube, and Egypt's 34-year-old Logina Salah had made it to the top 30.

Women aged above 28 allowed to compete

From 2024, women aged above 28 years are allowed to participate in the pageant.

In 2023, Miss Universe allowed pregnant women, mothers, and the married to participate in the pageant.

Adetshina came too close to winning the 2024 title on Sunday, with Denmark's 21-year-old Theilvig the only contestant who ranked higher.

Adetshina was, consequently, crowned Miss Universe Africa and Oceania.

'Empowers women to never give up'

Oceania is a group of 14 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.

Miss Universe Nigeria said in a statement on Sunday that Adetshina's impressive display "empowers young women to chase their dreams and never give up."

After being announced the first runner-up, Adetshina said in an interview that she did not expect to make it to the top five positions.

"Not that I am doubtful (about myself), but I feel that the competition was really tough, but I am really glad that I pulled through, not for myself only, but for Nigeria because they supported me. But not only for Nigeria, but for Africa," she said.

Journey not easy

Adetshina's journey to the Miss Universe first runner-up title has not been easy.

She was initially a participant in the Miss South Africa 2024, and was among top 13 finalists before things fell apart.

In early August, the South African government opened an investigation into her nationality after allegations surfaced that her mother, who has Mozambican roots, had allegedly stolen another South African woman's identity details to register Adetshina at birth in 2001.

Initial details indicated Adetshina was born and raised in Johannesburg's Soweto area, and later moved to Cape Town.

Withdrawal from Miss South Africa pageant

Adetshina's father is a Nigerian national.

Amid the citizenship row, Adetshina announced her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant on August 8, citing concerns over her family's "safety and well-being."

The eventual winner, Mia Le Roux, was crowned on August 10.

Twenty-nine-year-old Le Roux withdrew from the recent Miss Universe pageant in Mexico over health reasons.

Wins Miss Universe Nigeria title

After Adetshina pulled out of the Miss South Africa pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria invited her to participate in the country's equivalent competition.

Adetshina accepted the invitation, and was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 on August 31 from a group of 25 contestants.

In the Nigerian competition she represented the north-eastern state of Taraba.

As first runner-up, she walks home with an unspecified cash prize, and access to a wide range of beauty products.

South African citizenship 'revocation'

On October 29, South African authorities said Adetshina and her mother would lose their South African citizenship, and also be prosecuted over alleged "illegal" acquisition of nationality documents.

The Miss Universe winner, Theilvig of Denmark, will take home an annual salary of 250,000 US dollars, planned trips to over 30 countries, and one-year supply of Miss Universe cosmetics, luxury, and jewellery.

In the Miss Universe pageant, the judges look out for confidence, authenticity, credibility, the ability to exhibit grace under pressure, and also the ability to articulate one's ambition.

Fans may also vote to get participants into the finals, but judges eventually determine the winner.

