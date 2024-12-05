Thursday, December 5, 2024

0632 GMT — The Israeli forces have committed 12 more violations to the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect last week, according to Lebanon’s official National News Agency.

It said that the Israeli violations were documented in the districts of Tyre, Marjayoun, and Bent Jbeil in southern Lebanon and also in Beirut.

The violations included the destruction of homes, artillery shelling, warplane overflights over Lebanese territory, gunfire and incursions.

Lebanon has reported 129 violations of the ceasefire since the deal came into force last week in the hope of ending 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

0209 GMT —Palestine envoy urges UN members to end Gaza genocide

Palestine's Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, called for immediate global action to end Israel's genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

"As I stand here to address this august assembly, ethnic cleansing is being carried out in broad daylight in Beit Lahia and all of northern Gaza," Mansour said during a UN General Assembly session.

He recalled Israel's latest air strikes that killed at least 20 Palestinians and wounded dozens of displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

"Every hour, every day, more Palestinian children, women and men fall victim to this depraved Israeli onslaught. Lives lost, families devastated, and an entire people brutalised, terrorised and traumatised, with no end in sight," he said.

0112 GMT — Israel bombs southern Lebanon in new violation of ceasefire

The Israeli military said it struck a launcher in southern Lebanon, which it said was in violation of the ceasefire it agreed to with the group Hezbollah.

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel, speaking to reporters in Washington on Tuesday about the Lebanon ceasefire, said it was "largely holding in place" without addressing the Israeli violations.

0006 GMT — Amnesty accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza

Amnesty International has accused Israel of "committing genocide" against Palestinians in besieged Gaza since the start of the war last year, saying its new report was a "wake-up call" for the international community.

The London-based rights organisation said its findings were based on "dehumanising and genocidal statements by Israeli government and military officials", satellite images documenting devastation, fieldwork and ground reports from Gazans.

"Month after month, Israel has treated Palestinians in Gaza as a subhuman group unworthy of human rights and dignity, demonstrating its intent to physically destroy them," Amnesty chief Agnes Callamard said in a statement.

"Our damning findings must serve as a wake-up call to the international community: this is genocide. It must stop now," she added.

2338 GMT — Israeli forces raid Palestinian hospital in West Bank, arrest wounded patient

Israeli special forces stormed a hospital in the occupied West Bank, arresting a wounded Palestinian patient, according to local state media.

The Palestine Television network reported that an Israeli unit entered the Specialized Arab Hospital in Nablus and detained the man, whose identity has not yet been disclosed. Radio Voice of Palestine said the forces used a Palestinian public transport vehicle to carry out the raid.

Footage shared by the broadcaster showed the aftermath of the arrest, including the patient's bloodstained hospital bed and moments of the raid.

2236 GMT — Red Cross appalled by killing of Palestine Red Crescent volunteer in Gaza

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that they are "deeply saddened" by the killing of a Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) paramedic in Gaza.

"Alaa Al-Derawi, a member of PRCS's emergency medical team, was fatally shot in the Khan Younis area of Gaza shortly after transporting patients for treatment," the IFRC said in a statement, adding he was returning to base when the incident occurred.

Sending condolences to his loved ones and team, the IFRC underlined that hospitals, ambulances, health care workers and their patients must be respected and protected "in every situation" under international humanitarian law.

