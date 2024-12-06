Friday, December 6, 2024

13:10 GMT — Israel bombs residential areas in northern Gaza, killing 18

Medical sources told Anadolu that the bodies of 18 Palestinians, who were killed in Israeli air strikes targeting their homes in northern Gaza, were brought to Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The situation inside the hospital and in its vicinity is catastrophic, says the director of the hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, noting that there are a large number of Palestinians killed and wounded, and no surgeons are left.

"Four medical staff members, who are general practitioners, have been martyred."

12:30 GMT — Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling routes' on Syria-Lebanon border

Israel's military said it carried out strikes overnight targeting Hezbollah "weapon-smuggling routes" on the Syria-Lebanon border, just over a week into a fragile ceasefire in its war with the Lebanese group.

Official media in both Lebanon and Syria reported that the air raid put the Al-Arida border crossing — already hit during the Israel-Hezbollah war — out of service.

Lebanon's official National News Agency said the strike "led to damage to infrastructure" and cut off the border road "again after the bridge was repaired" following a previous attack.

10:00 GMT — Israeli attacks kill dozens of Palestinians across Gaza

At least 23 Palestinians were killed when the Israeli army targeted homes in northern and southern Gaza.

Separately, in southern Gaza, three Palestinians were killed, and others wounded in an air strike targeting civilians in Khirbet Al-Adas near Gaza City.

09:17 GMT — Israeli army surrounds Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza

The Israeli army encircled Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, advancing under heavy fire and imposing a siege from all directions, sources and witnesses said.

Military vehicles approached the hospital's vicinity, supported by intense gunfire and artillery shelling, effectively isolating the facility.

Intense gunfire and the sound of Israeli artillery shells were heard in the area around the facility.

08:36 GMT — EU organizes medical evacuation of 8 patients from Gaza to Europe

Eight patients accompanied by 25 relatives have been transferred from Gaza to hospitals in Belgium, Romania and Spain, the European commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management said.

"The humanitarian tragedy continues in Gaza. The war has led to a near complete shutdown of the medical system," Hadja Lahbib wrote on X.

She noted that the transfer of the patients and relatives was made via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

07:46 GMT — Israel confiscates 5,930 acres of land in occupied West Bank: Media

Israel announced the confiscation of 24,000 dunams (5,930 acres) of land in the occupied West Bank, declaring it "state land" with the aim of expanding several settlements in the area.

According to Israel’s Channel 14, Israeli authorities led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the move in what is described as one of the largest land appropriations in decades.

The broadcaster noted that the decision covers nearly half of the land declared as state land since the Oslo Accords in 1993.

07:00 GMT — Hamas targets 50 Israeli soldiers in Gaza City

The Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, announced that they targeted 50 Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive device in the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Al-Qassam said in a statement that its fighters "managed to target an Israeli foot patrol consisting of 50 soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive device near Al-Falah Mosque," without providing further details.

06:23 GMT — Israel kills 25 people in Gaza, breaches Lebanon truce 137 times

Israel has carried out new strikes in Gaza, killing at least 25 Palestinians and wounding many others, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house next to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, leaving seven people dead and five others wounded, sources said.

Israel killed another 13 people and wounded eight in another strike targeting a home in the same town, AA reported.

05:45 GMT — Israel wounds 5, breaches Lebanon truce 137 times

Israeli strike has wounded five people in the town of Aitaroun in Lebanon's Nabatieh Governorate, as Israeli forces continue to violate the November 27 ceasefire agreement signed with Beirut last week.

The Israeli army carried its onslaught on the town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district, Lebanon's National News Agency reported, without specifying the severity of the injuries.

According to an Anadolu Agency tally based on announcements from Lebanon's official news agency, the Israeli army violated the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon eight times on Thursday, bringing the total number of breaches since the deal went into effect eight days ago to 137.

04:22 GMT — Israel frees 34 tortured Palestinians

Israel has released 34 Palestinian detainees from the northern Gaza showing signs of torture as well as extreme weakness and exhaustion.

They were brought to the European Gaza Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza after being released via Israeli-occupied Karem Abu Salem crossing, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

The source said the freed Palestinians appeared to be severely exhausted, weak and fatigued, with some showing signs of torture.

04:00 GMT — Hezbollah vows to help rebuild homes destroyed by Israel

Hezbollah chief Naim Kassem has said in a televised speech on Friday that the Lebanese group would provide financial assistance to families whose homes were destroyed by Israel.

Seated against the backdrop of a banner reading "reconstruction campaign," Kassem announced that Hezbollah, with support from Iran, will provide financial aid to families whose homes were completely destroyed by Israeli military.

In his second speech since the ceasefire — breached by Israel 137 times — that ended the Israeli war on Lebanon on November 27, Kassem reiterated that the UN Resolution 1701 "is not a new agreement," adding that it stipulates that "Israel must withdraw from all Lebanese territories."

