Kenyan President William Ruto has promised an end to abductions, following the latest spate of disappearances that have been condemned by rights groups, lawyers and politicians.

Security forces in the East African nation have been accused of carrying out dozens of illegal detentions since youth-led anti-government demonstrations in June and July.

Police have denied involvement but activists have questioned why they appear to not be investigating the disappearances.

The latest disappearances have primarily involved young men who have criticised Ruto online, with rights groups dismissing police denials of involvement and calling for action.

'Parents take responsibility'

Speaking to a crowd Friday in Homa Bay, a town in western Kenya, Ruto promised an end to the abductions but also told parents to "take responsibility" of their children.

"We are going to stop the abductions so that our youth can live peacefully," he said, according to local media reports.

Ruto had addressed the issue in his annual state of the nation speech in November, condemning "any excessive or extrajudicial" action.

But he also said many of the detentions were legitimate arrests against "criminals and subversive elements".

Anger growing

Anger has continued to grow in the country, with the latest abductions sparking small-scale protests in at least one town.

"If indeed the police are not complicit," the Law Society of Kenya said, they must immediately "investigate and prosecute those responsible".

Human Rights Watch said earlier this year that its research pointed towards a unit drawn from multiple security agencies.

Ruto's remarks follow recent comments by former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, who alleged a secret unit was behind the disappearances.

"Abducting these children and killing them is not a solution... This is the first administration in the history of this country to target children for repression," Gachagua claimed.

