Thursday, January 16, 2025

2200 GMT — Israel has killed at least 20 Palestinians, including children, in besieged Gaza despite the announcement of a ceasefire.

Israel also killed 6 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in its air strikes in Jenin camp, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

More updates 👇

0346 GMT — Brazil's Lula lauds Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, backs 2-state solution

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed the news of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas while continuing to back a two-state solution.

Lula praised the news on his X account while noting the need for both parties to uphold the peace deal.

"After so much suffering and destruction, the news that a ceasefire in Gaza has finally been negotiated brings hope. May the cessation of the conflict and the release of the hostages help build a lasting solution that brings peace and stability to the entire Middle East," he said.

0011 GMT — 'Our people will not forget anyone who took part in the war of genocide': Senior Hamas leader

Hamas political bureau member Khalil al Hayya said that the Palestinian people "will not forget anyone who took part in the war of genocide."

"What the (Israeli) occupation and its supporters committed — from a brutal genocidal war to Nazi-like crimes — will remain etched in the memory of our people and the world as the most heinous genocide of the modern era," he said at a press conference.

"In this historical moment, we extend words of pride and honour to our people in Gaza," he added.

2357 GMT — Canada welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed the ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, pledging support for its implementation.

"Canada welcomes the news of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and we will support every effort to see it implemented," Trudeau said on X. Urging all parties to "act immediately," he called for an end to "the horrific violence and suffering."

2349 GMT — Qatar's emir hopes Gaza ceasefire will end 'destruction, killing'

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that he hopes the Gaza ceasefire agreement will contribute to ending the suffering in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

"We hope that the announcement of the Gaza ceasefire agreement will help end the aggression, destruction and killing in the (Gaza) Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories and mark the beginning of a new phase where this just cause is no longer marginalised, with serious efforts made to achieve a fair resolution in accordance with international legitimacy," he said on his X account.

2332 GMT — UN agencies hail Gaza ceasefire deal

UN agencies welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas after 468 days of carnage in Gaza while emphasising the need for long-term peace and accountability.

"I am hugely relieved by the news of the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, and it is imperative that it now holds," Volker Turk said in a statement. "I urge parties to the conflict and all countries with influence to do everything in their power to ensure the success of the next stages of the ceasefire, including the release of all hostages, and to end the war in its entirety."

Turk also emphasised the need to pursue accountability and justice for the grave violations and abuses which have been committed.

2316 GMT — Iraq urges immediate aid delivery to Gaza after truce: ministry

Iraq hailed the truce deal between Israel and Hamas and urged immediate aid deliveries to besieged Gaza.

The Foreign Ministry stressed the "need to immediately allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories" and "intensify international efforts to rebuild" areas damaged during Israel's carnage in Gaza.

2300 GMT — US says Hamas governing Gaza 'deal breaker' for Israel

The US said that it is committed to ensuring that Hamas "never again" governs Gaza following a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group that was reached after more than a year of intensive negotiations with Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators.

"The United States is committed to ensuring that Hamas never again resumes governing Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"I can say with some certainty that a re-emergence of Hamas governing Gaza would be an absolute deal breaker for Israel," he added.

2232 GMT — Netanyahu thanks Biden, Trump for hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump and thanked them for their support in advancing the release of the Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu "spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families," his office said in a statement.

The two decided to meet in Washington "soon," the statement added.

2223 GMT — 'Final details' of Gaza deal being worked out: Netanyahu's office

The "final details" of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal are still being worked on, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"An official statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be issued only after the completion of the final details of the agreement, which are being worked on at present," his office said in a statement released at midnight.

2204 GMT — Arab countries welcome Gaza truce deal

Arab countries welcomed a deal on a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which was reached after more than a year of intensive negotiations with Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators.

"I welcome the cease-fire agreement in Gaza after over a year of strenuous efforts mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said on Facebook.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry appreciated the efforts made by Egypt, Qatar and the US to reach the agreement, emphasising the "need for full adherence to it."

Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati also welcomed the announcement by Qatar, Egypt and the US on the agreement to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

"This announcement closes a bloody chapter in the history of the Palestinian people, who have suffered greatly due to Israeli aggression," said Mikati, hoping that the ceasefire "will be sustainable and that Israel will adhere to it, paving the way for a final resolution to the Palestinian issue and granting Palestinians their legitimate rights."

Saudi Arabia also welcomed the announcement, emphasising "the need for adherence to the agreement, the cessation of Israeli aggression on Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the (Gaza) Strip and all Palestinian and Arab territories, and the return of displaced people to their areas."

2201 GMT — Palestinian Islamic Jihad says it will remain alert to guarantee full implementation of Gaza ceasefire

The Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad affirmed it will remain alert to guarantee the full implementation of the ceasefire in the blockaded Palestinian enclave, it said in a statement.

2144 GMT — Qatar, Egypt, US commit to ensuring Gaza ceasefire's implementation

Qatar, Egypt and the US have vowed to guarantee the implementation of a Gaza ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, which is expected to come into effect on January 19.

The three countries announced that "the parties to the conflict in Gaza have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange for hostages and prisoners and a return to a sustainable calm, ultimately achieving a permanent cease-fire between the parties," according to a Qatari Foreign Ministry statement.

2108 GMT — Türkiye says fully implementing all phases of Gaza ceasefire deal 'essential'

Türkiye said that fully implementing all phases of the Gaza ceasefire deal between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel is "essential."

"In the following process, it is essential that all phases of the agreement are fully implemented, the ceasefire is made permanent, and humanitarian aid is urgently delivered to Gaza," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, expressing gratitude to the mediating countries, notably Qatar and Egypt, for their endeavours.

2000 GMT — US hails truce deal

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly. Thank you!" US President-elect Dolad Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, said that the deal will end the fighting in Gaza and surge humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

"Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.

For our live updates from Wednesday, January 15, 2025, click here.