WORLD
3 MIN READ
TikTok shuts down in US following ban
TikTok has informed users in the US that they cannot use the video-sharing app "for now" following enactment of a ban.
TikTok shuts down in US following ban
TikTok has millions of users in the United States. / Photo: Reuters
January 19, 2025

TikTok informed users in the US that they cannot use the video-sharing app "for now" following the enactment of a ban.

"Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now," read a message from the app.

"We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!" it said.

Users are still allowed to log in to download their data.

'Temporarily available'

The app is no longer available on the App Store or Google Play Store.

The company announced hours earlier that it would make its services "temporarily unavailable."

"We regret that a US law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable," the popular video-sharing app said in a message to all users. “We’re working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned."

On Friday, the US Supreme Court upheld a law to ban TikTok unless its Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance, divests from the app. The court ruled that the divest-or-ban ultimatum does not violate the company’s First Amendment rights in the US Constitution.

TikTok CEO to attend Trump's inauguration

The White House said that the Chinese social media app should remain available in the US, but under American ownership to address national security concerns.

President-elect Donald Trump, who has shown sympathy for TikTok, will return to the White House on Monday to begin his second term, one day after the deadline for TikTok to divest.

Trump urged the top court to delay the decision for negotiations. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump's inauguration.

The bipartisan law, passed by Congress and signed by Biden in April, gave ByteDance 270 days to divest or face a ban.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us