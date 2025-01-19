AFRICA
Nigeria tanker explosion death toll rises to 86
The death toll from Saturday's petrol tanker explosion in Nigeria's Niger state has risen to 86, with 55 others injured.
The explosion occurred on January 18, 2025 when residents of Nigeria's Niger state tried to collect leaking fuel from an overturned tanker, which ignited. / Photo: Reuters
January 19, 2025

The death toll from Saturday’s petrol tanker explosion at Dikko Junction in Niger State, Nigeria, has risen to 86, with 55 others injured and undergoing treatment, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Abdullahi Baba-Arah, Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), provided the updated figures, adding that most victims were buried in a mass grave.

"A total of 86 persons have been confirmed dead, with their remains recovered and buried.

Eighty were buried in a mass grave at the Dikko Primary Healthcare Centre premises, five were claimed by their families for burial, and one died at the Dikko Primary Healthcare Centre," Baba-Arah said.

Collecting leaking fuel

The explosion occurred when residents tried to collect leaking fuel from an overturned tanker, which ignited, killing those at the scene, including rescuers.

The mass burial, coordinated by NSEMA, local authorities, and volunteers, began at 5 pm on Saturday and continued until midnight.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar Bago visited the scene and announced new safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

“Niger State Government has directed that no vehicle from the Maje axis should pass over the Dikko Bridge,” said Bologi Ibrahim, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary. “Instead, vehicles must use the underpass and take the appropriate U-turn.”

Victims' identification ongoing

The governor also ordered doctors from hospitals in Minna to be redeployed to Suleja General Hospital to assist in treating the injured.

Initially, authorities reported 70 deaths and 50 injuries.

However, as more bodies were recovered, the death toll climbed to 86. Efforts to identify victims are ongoing, as families continue searching for their missing relatives.

